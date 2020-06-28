Joe William
Price, Sr.
January 5, 1941-
June 25, 2020
Richland, GA- Joe William Price, Sr., 79, of Richland, GA, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Dublin, GA. He was born January 5, 1941 in Pike County, AL, son of the late James Henry and Annie Ruth Little Price.
Joe comes from a large family, one of 13 children. He was a hard worker and at an early age went to work to help support them. Joe continued to work hard all his life and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those who needed help.
Through the years, Joe acquired many skills and talents. He loved farming, growing vegetables, and raising chickens. His love for old country music led to teaching himself to play the guitar. He enjoyed playing and was a member of the Price Brothers Band providing entertainment at family gatherings, local VFW clubs and American Legions.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Minnie Price; granddaughter, Tara Marie Price; three sisters, Alice Price, Sara Idland, Jess McPherson, and two brothers, Robert and Dennis Price.
Survivors include his wife, Nanette Price; two children, Joe "JoJo" William Price, Jr., and Sandra Price Blankenship; four grandchildren, William Blankenship (Monica), Brian Blankenship (Rebecca), Beth Alligood (Eric) and Daniel Price; five great grandchildren, Trent Aaron, Alivia Blankenship, Madison Blankenship, James Blankenship, and Lucas Blankenship; three brothers, James "Snookie" Price (Sandy), Jim Price (Jan), Billy Joe Price (Jennifer); four sisters, Pat Dobbs, Maryann Blair, Betty Carden, and Linda Blalock; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, June 29, 2020 at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 3770 US HWY 431 North, Phenix City, AL, 36867. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, June 28, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.