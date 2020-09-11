Joel Nathan
Ingersoll
March 20, 1939-
September 8, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Joel Nathan Ingersoll "Joe", 81, passed Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 am EST Monday, September 14, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. J. W. Jones, officiating. Interment will follow at the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.Public visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1-4 pm EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Ingersoll was born March 20, 1939 in Phenix City, AL to the late Sidney Ingersoll and the late Sarah H. Ingersoll. He was a member of St. Paul C.M.E. Church, Crawford, AL. A graduate of Mother Mary Mission, served in the U.S. Army, owner of Ingersoll Vault Co. and co-owner of Ingersoll Sand & Gravel.
Survivors include three daughters, Tonnett Harris, Jacqueline Lokey and Gwendolyn Walton; four sons, Marilon (Jackie) Ingersoll, Nathaniel Lokey, Antonio (Valecia) Miller, Hiwatha (Vanessa) Williams; brother, John (Muriel) Ingersoll; sister, Nancy Ingersoll; 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; caregiver, Gwinette "Redbone" Wilson; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the online registry.