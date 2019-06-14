Home

POWERED BY

Services
White's Funeral Home - Springtown
401 North Main Street
Springtown, TX 76082
(817) 523-7211
For more information about
Joel Wallace
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Goshen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Wallace Sr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joel Wallace Sr. Obituary
Joel
Wallace, Sr.
March 24, 1938-
June 11, 2019
Springtown, Texas- SPRINGTOWN - Joel Warren "Papaw" Wallace, Sr., 81, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Goshen Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at White's Funeral Home, Springtown.
Joel was born in Columbus, Ga. to Joe and Helen Perry Wallace. He has resided in the Springtown area since 1983. Joel was a "Jack of All Trades", there was nothing that he could not do. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend..
Survivors: Daughter, Cindy Hall; sons, James Wallace, Joel Wallace Jr., and Jeff Wallace, all of Springtown; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and sister, Marcia Wallace Jump.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now