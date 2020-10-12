1/1
John A. McBride Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A.
McBride Jr.

March 21, 1960-
October 4, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. John A. McBride Jr., 60, of Columbus, GA passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Macon, Georgia.
Graveside Funeral services will be 11 AM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Don Stinson will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020 from 2 PM un til 5 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. McBride was born March 21, 1960 in Columbus, GA. He was the son of John Sr. and Beatrice Jenkins McBride. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses . He owned a cleaning service after retiring as a physical therapist.
John was a 1976 graduate of Kendrick High School.
Devoted survivors include a son, Zardaniel McBride; twin daughtgers, JoDonna McBride and JoDeoni M. (Francisco) Cruz; sisters, Jenna White, Eloise McBride Rogers, and Betty Newbold; four grandchildren and other relatives.
Please sign our guest registry @ sconiersfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved