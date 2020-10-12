John A.
McBride Jr.
March 21, 1960-
October 4, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. John A. McBride Jr., 60, of Columbus, GA passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Macon, Georgia.
Graveside Funeral services will be 11 AM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Don Stinson will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020 from 2 PM un til 5 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. McBride was born March 21, 1960 in Columbus, GA. He was the son of John Sr. and Beatrice Jenkins McBride. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses . He owned a cleaning service after retiring as a physical therapist.
John was a 1976 graduate of Kendrick High School.
Devoted survivors include a son, Zardaniel McBride; twin daughtgers, JoDonna McBride and JoDeoni M. (Francisco) Cruz; sisters, Jenna White, Eloise McBride Rogers, and Betty Newbold; four grandchildren and other relatives.
