John
Allport
January 1, 1964-
February 20, 2019
Columbus, Ga.- John Anthony Allport, 55, of Columbus, GA died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 PM Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
John was born January 1, 1964 in Germany son of the late Robert Greer Allport and Lila Darland Allport. He worked in construction and loved dancing, fishing, dirt bikes and especially skating where he was on the GT Speed Team.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Allen Allport and David Lee Allport.
Survivors include his daughter, Logan Henderson (Hal) of Fortson, GA, son, Hayden Allport of Fortson, GA, sisters, Stella "Missy" Edwards (Todd) of Wake Forest, NC and Victoria Benyack (Bernard) of Colorado Springs, CO, and grandchildren, Madison Allport, Hannah Henderson, Savannah Henderson and Hal Henderson.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019