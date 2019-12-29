|
John
Brantley
November 6, 1934-
December 25, 2019
Evergreen, Alabama- Mr. John Henry Brantley of Columbus, Ga., formerly of Evergreen, AL. passed away at his residence Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was 85.
Mr. Brantley was a retired certified public accountant at Brantley, Boucher, Farr LLP, Opelika, AL. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama. John was an avid Alabama Football fan and regularly attended football games. He was an active member of the U of A Alumni association and attended all local meanings. He also enjoyed lunching with a regular group of friends and associates. His accounting partners and associates were his best friends and second family. He enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing. John and his wife enjoyed trips to Gatlinburg, TN., long walks and visits to their favorite restaurants.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Old Historical Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Edward Robinson officiating. The family will receive friends at Cope Keahey Funeral Home from 11:30 until time to depart to the cemetery.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Julia Ivey Brantley of Columbus, GA.; brother-in-law, Bill (Rita) Ivey of Evergreen; sister-in-law, Vernell Brantley; numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Brantley is preceded in death by a brother George Dewey Brantley Jr. and a sister Hattie Lou Tuberville.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 29, 2019