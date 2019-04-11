Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Nazareth Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cannon Jr.


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Cannon Jr. Obituary
John
Cannon, Jr.
February 16, 1953-
April 7, 2019
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Mr. John L. Cannon, Jr., 66, of Ft. Mitchell, AL passed Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Nazareth Baptist Church, Rev. Brandon Isom, pastor; Rev. Jeshon Hunt, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Cannon was born February 16, 1953 in Macon County, AL to the late John Lewis Cannon, Sr. and the late Claudia Mae Williams Cannon. He was a 1970 graduate of Darden High School and served in the United States Army and National Guards until he retired.
Survivors include his wife, Carrie Cannon; step daughter, Mia Robinson of Ft. Mitchell, AL; daughter, Da Monica Cannon of Columbus, GA; son Jacqueri (Teresa) Cannon of Columbus, GA; siblings; Juanita (Clarence) Penn of Auburn, AL, Mary Jo Lowery, Cynthia (Walter) Williams both of Columbus, GA, and Donald (Valerie) Cannon of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now