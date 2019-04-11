|
|
John
Cannon, Jr.
February 16, 1953-
April 7, 2019
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Mr. John L. Cannon, Jr., 66, of Ft. Mitchell, AL passed Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Nazareth Baptist Church, Rev. Brandon Isom, pastor; Rev. Jeshon Hunt, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Cannon was born February 16, 1953 in Macon County, AL to the late John Lewis Cannon, Sr. and the late Claudia Mae Williams Cannon. He was a 1970 graduate of Darden High School and served in the United States Army and National Guards until he retired.
Survivors include his wife, Carrie Cannon; step daughter, Mia Robinson of Ft. Mitchell, AL; daughter, Da Monica Cannon of Columbus, GA; son Jacqueri (Teresa) Cannon of Columbus, GA; siblings; Juanita (Clarence) Penn of Auburn, AL, Mary Jo Lowery, Cynthia (Walter) Williams both of Columbus, GA, and Donald (Valerie) Cannon of Auburn, AL; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 11, 2019