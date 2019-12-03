|
John Clarence
Dial, Sr.
December 13, 1928-
November 30, 2019
Thomaston,, AL- John Clarence Dial, Sr. age 90 of Thomaston, AL went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019. He was born December 13, 1928 in Thomaston, AL to James Pritchett and Maggie Jean Dial, Sr. He was a retired supervisor with AT&T after 36 years of service and a member of Thomaston Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Carney Curtis Dial; his parents, James Pritchett and Maggie Jean Buck Dial, Sr.; sister, Julia Camelia Day; three brothers, James Pritchett Dial, Jr., William Dial, and Gaines Dial.
He is survived by four children, Mary Clarinda Causey, John Clarence Dial, Jr., Curtis Allen Dial, and Bruce William Dial; three daughter-in-laws, Carla Rose Dial, Amy Wyatt Dial, and Denise Parker Dial; son-in-law, Byron Thornton; sister, Gertie Jean Cannon; nine grandchildren,
Jonathan Martin Dial, Bryce Allen Dial, Caroline Carney Dial, Joseph Dunlap, Phillip Causey, Kayla Emily Dial, Brett William Dial, Brendan Jagger Dial, Maleyah Reese Dial; two great grandchildren, Azazual Dunlap and Kasen Eli McManus; countless nieces, nephews, many friends, and loved ones.
Visitation will be held at Thomaston Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the 2:00 pm service time with Rev. David Traywick officiating. Burial will follow at Thomaston Cemetery.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 3, 2019