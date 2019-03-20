John

Dodson

07/15/1933-

03/15/2019

Waynesville , NC- John Orville Dodson, age 85, died on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Waynesville, NC.

A native of Richmond County, Va., John was a son of the late Herbert and Alma Dodson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil Dodson; daughter, Becky Louter; two sisters, Thelma Dodson and Merle Stone; and three brothers, Morris, Edward and Robert Dodson.

John worked for the Columbus Recreation Department, where he helped found and manage the Britt David Pottery Studio. After his retirement, he ran the pottery program at Rockbrook Camp for Girls in Brevard, NC, for 12 years. He also established Mud Dabber's Pottery, the family's pottery business, which now has locations in Brevard and Waynesville, operated by his sons.

Throughout his life, John was known for his gentle demeanor, kind heart and generous spirit.

John is survived by a daughter, Beth Williams, and her husband, Stephen, of Rome, Ga.; two sons, John Dodson, and his wife, Carol, of Brevard, and Brad Dodson, and his wife, Judy, of Waynesville; son-in-law, Michael Louter, of Gray, Tenn.; and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church in Waynesville at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30. Visitation will begin at the church at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Britt David Pottery Studio, Autumn Care of Waynesville, or Elizabeth Chapel United Methodist Church.

Wells Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019