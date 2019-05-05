John Earl

Norsworthy

February 22, 1962-

April 30, 2019

Phenix City, AL- John Earl Norsworthy, 56, of Phenix City, AL passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home after a long illness.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm EST Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Landmark Church with Rev. Andy Rutherford officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1:30 to 2:00 pm EST, one half hour prior to the service, at the church.

John was born February 22, 1962 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Calvin C. Norsworthy, Sr. and Mary Virginia Newton Norsworthy. He retired as the Assistant Director of Purchasing for the Muscogee County School District, after 30 years of service. John enjoyed sharing daily devotions, repairing things, flipping vehicles, the outdoors and yardwork. Additionally, he was a member of Landmark Church.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Calvin C. Norsworthy, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife Cindy Smith Norsworthy of Phenix City, AL; three sons, John Calvin Norsworthy, Joshua Adam Norsworthy and James Robert Norsworthy, all of Phenix City, AL; a sister, Mary Ann Norsworthy Ferry and husband Steve of Columbus, GA; several other extended family and caring friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Landmark Church, 270 Lee Road 456, Phenix City, AL 36867.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2019