John Edward
Wippler, Jr.
September 8, 1946-
September 21, 2019
LaGrange, Georgia- John Edward Wippler, Jr., born in Columbus, GA on September 8, 1946, passed from this world to eternal rest with his Father on September 21, 2019. He was surrounded by those who love him and waits for them and the blessings to come. John was a simple man, who loved life. He loved his mother, his wife, his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his many friends. He loved the Lord and His creation. He loved his country and was a Navy man through and through. John is preceded in death by his father, John Sr, his beloved mother, Johnnie, his cherished baby brother James, and his grandchild, Jake. He leaves behind, until they meet again, his loving wife and soul-mate, Charlotte Ann Wippler, three children, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, and all those who love him and will miss him dearly. Memorial Service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA on Saturday, September 28th at 10:00am. Following the service, the family will receive visitors at 369 Mallard Pt, Hogansville, GA.
Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.
Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240 (706) 884-8636. www.shlagrange.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 25, 2019