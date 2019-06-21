Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
John Gary III Obituary
John
Gary III
July 24, 1950-
June 16, 2019
Anderson, SC- Mr. John Gary III, 68, of Anderson, SC passed Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Funeral service will be 4:00 p.m. EST Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Alexander, officiating. Interment will follow in Edmonds Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Gary was born in Phenix City, Alabama on July 24, 1950 to John Gary Jr. and Hattie Mae Alexander Gary.
Survivors include his wife Diane Gary; two daughters Jacqueline Gary and Nicole Gary; five grandchildren, Jayquan Price, Bria King, Alera Walcott, Najae Brooks and Lomod Brooks Jr.; four siblings, Betty Upshaw, Anne Gilliard, Kenneth Gary and Beverly Vanburen; three sisters-in laws Delores John, Dorothy Gary and Dawn Gary; three brothers-in-law, Marshall Upshaw, Sam Gilliard, and B.J. Vanburen; three aunts; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 21, 2019
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 21, 2019
