John Gregory
Wolinski
November 2, 1948-
October 10, 2019
Hahira, GA- John Gregory Wolinski, 70, of Hahira, Georgia passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. Mr. Wolinski was born in Valdosta on November 2, 1948 to the late Mr. Harry Wolinski and Dr. Mabel Jones Wolinski. Growing up in Valdosta, he attended First Baptist Church of Valdosta, accepted Christ as his savior, and was baptized in the church. As a 1966 graduate of Valdosta High School, he was a lifelong Valdosta Wildcats fan, traveling to Atlanta for the state championship in 2016. Receiving a scholarship for academics, he earned his undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, VA. Post university, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving during Vietnam. After his service, he received his Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1975.
A retired attorney, Mr. Wolinski practiced law as a Public Defender across the state of Georgia including thirty years in the Columbus, Georgia area. Helping defendants in need was his life's passion, and he continued to work on appeals for former clients during his retirement.
Mr. Wolinski is survived by his daughter and son in law Stephanie and Brenton Shiver, of Athens, GA; his sister and brother in law Mary and Charles Powell, of Valdosta; his nieces and nephews Jennifer (Ron) Smith, of Macon, GA, Charles A. Powell IV of Valdosta, Harrison A. Powell (Dani) of New Port Richey, FL, and Sarah Reidy of Brooklyn, NY.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Hill Cemetery with Rev. David Gordon of First Baptist of Hahira officiating. The family will receive visitors at the Carson McLane Funeral Home before the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Innocence Project of Georgia, 2645 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA, 30033, www.georgiainnocenceproject.org. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 12, 2019