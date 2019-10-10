|
John
Jones
December 25, 2006-
October 6, 2019
Phenix City, AL- John Michael Jayden Jones, 12, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 7:17am at Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00pm EST at Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, Alabama. The family will receive friends Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm EST at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama.
John was born December 25, 2006 to Michael Wayne Jones and Misty Lee Elkins in Phenix City, Alabama. He attended Golden Acres Baptist Church and Russell County Middle School. Although he was autistic he did not let his condition hinder him from living his life to the fullest, he was a jokester, enjoyed superheros, animals, video games, working on cars and 4-wheelers. John loved exploring, meeting new people, Alabama football, ATV's, riding his bike, hoverboard and ripstik. John never allowed autism to prevent him from doing the things he loved.
Surviving are his mother, Misty Lee Elkins; father, Michael Wayne Jones; siblings, David (Jessica) Kelley, Jr., Desiray (Wesley) Kelley, Cory (Shannon) Kelley, Kayleah (James) Elkins, Natalee Jones, Abbigail Jones, Stephen Jones, Marcus Beard, David White and Ryan Burke; grandmother, Cynthia Elkins; grandfather, Gary (Kim) Chapman; great-grandmother, Agnes Hudgins; aunts, uncles, cousins, 3 nephews and 1 niece.
