|
|
John Kennedy
Roberson
January 16, 1961-
April 15, 2020
Salem, AL- Mr. John K. Roberson, 59, of Salem, AL, passed Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Opelika, AL.
Private graveside service will be held Monday, April 20, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Roberson was born January 16, 1961 to the late Earnest Roberson, Jr. and the late Obbie Cooper Roberson. He was a graduate of Smiths Station High School, Smiths Station, AL and a member of Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Joann Roberson of Salem, AL; daughter, Brittney Roberson, Salem, AL; four sisters, Mattie Hinkle and Dale Roberson both of Opelika, AL, Mary Reeves of Cincinnati, OH and Ruby Young of Detroit, MI; three brothers, Rev. Marvin Davis (Mary Helen) of Loachapoka, AL, Ernest Eiland of Cincinnati, OH and Albert Eiland of Cusseta, AL; one sister-in-law; four brothers-in-law and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2020