John Lee
Knowles
February 18, 1946-
July 28, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. John Lee Knowles, 74, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Eufaula, AL with Rev. P.D. Johnson, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Knowles was born February 18, 1946 in Eufaula, AL to the late Joe Knowles and the late Beatrice Averett. He was an educated in the Russell County Public School Systemand retired as a self employed business owner.
Survivors include his wife, Ora M. Knowles of Columbus, GA; two daughters, LaTanya Knowles of Columbus, GA and Tanya (Michael) Brown of New Point News, VA; two sons, Terrance J. Knowles of Columbus, GA and Eugence Deloney of Eufaula, AL; three sisters, Emma (Will) Johnson of Lenoir, NC; Ruthie Harper and Virginia (Frank) Ivey of Pittsview, AL; one brother, Joseph Avery of Pittsview, AL; grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guest registry.