|
|
John Lewis
Dalton
June 26, 1940-
January 4, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. John Lewis Dalton, 79 of Columbus, GA. Died January 4, 2020 at Columbus Hospice House.
Graveside Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 at Parkhill Cemetery. Rev. Jerry Speer will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday Jan. 6, 2020 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mr. Dalton was born June 26, 1940, son of the late Raymond L. and Stella Dalton. He was a graduate of Baker High School and a graduate of Perry Business School. He worked for Aflac for 25 years before owning Business Analysis Services, Inc. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church since 1969. He was actively involved and served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and active member of the Senior Adult Group. Mr. Dalton always enjoyed baseball and hunting with his sons. He also enjoyed golf, bird watching, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife Arlene Dalton, sons John Eric Dalton (Angie), of Columbus, GA. and Kenneth Lewis Dalton (Becky) of Columbus, GA.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 5, 2020