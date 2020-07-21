John M.
Washington, Jr.
February 14, 1955-
July 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. John, (Flip aka Tree) Malloy Washington, Jr. of Columbus transitioned home last Tuesday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center of natural causes. He was 65 years of age.
Born in Cuthbert, GA on February 4, 1955, John was the beloved son of Mrs. Ola Mae Robinson Washington and the late Mr. John Malloy Washington, Sr.
A devoted William H. Spencer High School Green Wave to the end. John played basketball with the team for 3 years before finishing at Baker High School, due to desegregation. He graduated with the Class of 1972. He attended Memphis State University and went on to play professional basketball in Europe. He was a lifetime member of St. John AME Church. He was employed with the Muscogee County School District at Dorothy Height Elementary School, AFLAC and Foresters Financial, and was the owner/operator of Business Ball, Inc.
With cherished memories, he is survived by: his mother, Mrs. Mae Washington; a daughter, Myya J. Washington; and a beloved grandson, Kahari John Kendrick.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Washington will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the gravesite at Green Acres Cemetery. Reverend Richard Washington, Sr. will officiate. Visitation is Wednesday beginning at 4:00 p.m. with the Family Hour from 5 til 6:00 p.m. in the chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
. Due to COVID-19, mask are to be worn and social distancing is mandatory. Livestreaming will also be available at the ceremony.