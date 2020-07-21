This message is in loving and fun memories of my dear friend "Lil Jerry" . I will always remember and cherish the basketball days in our back yard issuing out and learning lessons on how to shoot and dribble the ball. I love ❤ my brother and will miss him sorely. To his mourning family, Mrs. Mae, his daughter and grandson, please accept my sincere condolences and heartfelt sorrows for his loss.

Emmett Hill

Neighbor