1/1
John M. Washington Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John M.
Washington, Jr.
February 14, 1955-
July 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. John, (Flip aka Tree) Malloy Washington, Jr. of Columbus transitioned home last Tuesday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center of natural causes. He was 65 years of age.
Born in Cuthbert, GA on February 4, 1955, John was the beloved son of Mrs. Ola Mae Robinson Washington and the late Mr. John Malloy Washington, Sr.
A devoted William H. Spencer High School Green Wave to the end. John played basketball with the team for 3 years before finishing at Baker High School, due to desegregation. He graduated with the Class of 1972. He attended Memphis State University and went on to play professional basketball in Europe. He was a lifetime member of St. John AME Church. He was employed with the Muscogee County School District at Dorothy Height Elementary School, AFLAC and Foresters Financial, and was the owner/operator of Business Ball, Inc.
With cherished memories, he is survived by: his mother, Mrs. Mae Washington; a daughter, Myya J. Washington; and a beloved grandson, Kahari John Kendrick.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Washington will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the gravesite at Green Acres Cemetery. Reverend Richard Washington, Sr. will officiate. Visitation is Wednesday beginning at 4:00 p.m. with the Family Hour from 5 til 6:00 p.m. in the chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19, mask are to be worn and social distancing is mandatory. Livestreaming will also be available at the ceremony.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
July 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to Mrs. Washington and family. Praying for you to receive comfort and strength during this difficult time.
Denise Wright
Friend
July 21, 2020
Mrs. Washington and family, I am so sorry about your loss.
Marion Tyson Griffin
Friend
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful loving man John Washington. We will love you and miss you always.
Catherine Luke
Friend
July 21, 2020
Gerri Rucker
Friend
July 21, 2020
Robert Earl Stith
R.I.P. Flip...Willis Plaza Friends
Robert Stith
Friend
July 21, 2020
John was a very nice and well-liked young man. My condolences to the family. May the Lord give strength and comfort to all at this very trying time.
Chris Adkins-Hollis
July 21, 2020
John take your rest we all love you, but God Loves you best!!
Edith Oliver Coleman ❣
Edith Oliver Coleman
Friend
July 21, 2020
This message is in loving and fun memories of my dear friend "Lil Jerry" . I will always remember and cherish the basketball days in our back yard issuing out and learning lessons on how to shoot and dribble the ball. I love ❤ my brother and will miss him sorely. To his mourning family, Mrs. Mae, his daughter and grandson, please accept my sincere condolences and heartfelt sorrows for his loss.
Emmett Hill
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Brenda Jakes & Family
Friend
July 18, 2020
"Flip" will be sorely missed
SHEREEN RENEE
Friend
July 17, 2020
I pray for God's peace that far surpasses all human understanding to guard the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved John, especially his amazing family.
My good friend. We shared so many wonderful memories ❤ Until...
Faye Lewis Boyer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved