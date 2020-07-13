John
Miles
January 6, 1944-
July 9, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. John "Joe" Henry Miles, 76, of Phenix City, AL passed Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A graveside service will be 12 Noon EST, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. John A.M.E. Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL, Rev. Rodney Smith, pastor and Pastor Richard Carter, officiating. Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Miles was born January 6, 1944 in Russell County, AL to the late Willie James Miles and the late Annie Mae Miles Heard. He was a member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church, Phenix City, AL, educated in the Public Schools of Russell County, AL and retired from Phenix City Board of Education.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jean Walker Miles; four daughters, Sherry Pinkard (Ron), Oakland, CA, Sophia Julkes, Phenix City, AL, Angela Smith (Eddie), Seale, AL and Pam Coates, Irmo, SC; one brother, Robert Miles, Jackson, MS; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guest registry.