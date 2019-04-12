John Mitchell

Councilman

February 19, 1949-

April 11, 2019

Columbus, GA- John Mitchell Councilman, 70, of Columbus, GA passed on Thursday, April 11, 2019 after a long battle with ALS.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Striplin Terrace United Methodist Church with Rev. Rodney Porter officiating. A private interment will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service in the family gathering center according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory.

John was born February 19, 1949 in Columbus, GA, growing up in Phenix City, AL, is the only son of John and Vivian Councilman. He graduated from Troy State University where he studied environmental science while excelling on the wrestling team. After graduation, he immediately found his career with the Georgia Department of Human Resources which he continued with until retirement as a program director. John is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Naval Reserves, serving until retirement.

John was an active member of Striplin Terrace United Methodist Church and the New Hope Sunday school class. As an avid outdoorsman, John participated in the annual Paddle George event with his close friends.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Jones.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Charlene whom he married on March 29, 1975 and his two children, John Charles (wife, Meg) and Barbara Jill Gates (husband, David) and his grandchildren, Noah, Sarah, and Elliott. He also leaves behind his brother, Bill McBride (Nancy) and sisters, Betty Ellis and Ann Logan (Bill) and numerous nieces and nephews. John had many friends who have stayed by his side throughout his illness and are considered family as well.

Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd. Columbus, GA 31909 www.columbushospice.com or ALS Association of GA, 5881 Glenridge Dr. #200 Atlanta, GA 30328.

Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.