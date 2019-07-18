|
Dr. John Neal
Brown, Sr.
February 11, 1941 -
July 17, 2019
Columbus, GA- Dr. John Neal Brown, Sr., 78 of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Friday July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia. Family will visit with friends after the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to PAWS Humane, 4900 Milgen Rd, Columbus, Georgia 31907.
Dr. Brown was born in Natchez, Miss. on February 11, 1941 to the late J.D. Brown and Mary Wilkinson Brown. Dr. Brown was married to Julia Ellen Brown. He was a retired professor from Columbus State University in Biochemistry.
Survivors include his wife, Julia Ellen Brown; daughter, Donna Brown of Martinez, Georgia; sons: Neal Brown of Hamilton, Georgia and Michael Jackson; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 18, 2019