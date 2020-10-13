John R.
Snell, Jr.
January 22, 1951-
October 3, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. John Robert Snell, Jr. of Columbus passed away Saturday at the Rivertowne Center. He was 69 years of age.
A son of Mr. John Sr. and Mrs. Estella Collier Snell, Mr. Snell was a native of Columbus who was a 1969 graduate of the George W. Carver High School. He retired following 20 years of service from Dolly Madison Bakery and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. An avid Carver High School Alummni and Tiger Fan, Mr. Snell will lovingly be remembered for his enthusiastic cheering with his bullhorn. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Snell.
Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: three daughters, Sheena D. Boston (Shawn), Robin S. Farley and Chelsey A. Snell (Sheldon); nine grandchildren, Brandon Mitchell, Tamia Boston, Shawna Boston, Ktoe J. Farley, Amya Snell, Alexandria Rutledge, Sanai Barnes, Corshuna Boston and Shawn Boston, Jr.; three great grandchildren, Brandon, Jr., Brayden and Brooklyn; two sisters, Linda Norwood and Laura Johnson (Aubrey); a sister-in-law, Beatrice Snell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Snell will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Progressive Chapel with Bishop C. A. Lewis, Jr officiating. Condolences may be expressed online at progressivefuneralhome.com
