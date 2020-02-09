|
|
John Robert "Bobby"
Lowman
November 6, 1936-
February 5, 2020
Waverly Hall, GA- John Robert "Bobby" Lowman, age 83 of Waverly Hall, GA, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.
"Coach Bobby" as he was best known to several generations of Harris County, GA, area youth, was born November 6, 1936 in Omaha, GA, the son of Willie Lawrence Lowman and Glennie Ella Dean Lowman. As a child he moved with his parents to Waverly Hall, GA, where he was raised, attended school, and later graduated as a member of the Waverly Hall High School Class of 1955. Throughout his youth, Bobby excelled in sports. During his senior year, in addition to being named "Best All Around," he served as Captain of the Waverly Hall Bulldogs Basketball team. Bobby later joined the U. S. Army and served in the Army Reserve.
In 1988 he retired as a Project Manager from the Engineering Department of the Georgia Department of Transportation, after 34 years' service. Even though he held a full-time job and raised a family, he still found time before and after retirement to devote to his love of gardening, fishing and sports.
Beginning in the 1960's as a baseball coach to the local youth of Waverly Hall, his devotion to youth sports helped form the foundation of the Harris County Recreation Board, of which he was later a member. He was also a founding member and past-President of the Waverly Hall Youth Sports Association. In addition to coaching he was well known throughout the area for his services as a referee and umpire.
Bobby was a very faithful life-long member of Waverly Hall United Methodist Church, where among many positions held over the years he served as a Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent, and Teacher of the Young Disciples Sunday School Class. He was also a vital part of the Methodist Softball League when it was active locally. In recent years he was recognized and honored by his church as being the member holding the longest consecutive membership.
Through his decades of volunteering, organizing, coaching and mentoring, Coach Bobby Lowman helped to shape the lives of countless area youths. Many adults now can recall his green truck with camper shell, making rounds to carry them to practice or a game. In December 1995 he was presented the "Make A Difference Award," and on May 28, 2011 the Town of Waverly Hall held a ceremony renaming the newly renovated historic community center in his honor as the "Bobby Lowman Recreation Center." Coach Bobby Lowman loved his family and enjoyed every minute spent on the field or the ball court. He was especially proud to have coached his three grandsons and to see each of them to adulthood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all his siblings; Mamie Earick, William "Bill" Lowman, Everette Lowman, Sarah Lowman, and infants Mary Bess Lowman and Dosser Gerald Lowman.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Patricia Harris Lowman and a daughter, Laurie Ann Lowman, both of Waverly Hall; grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica) McPherson of Shiloh, GA, Adam McPherson of Waverly Hall, GA, and Allen McPherson of Shiloh, GA; great-grandchildren, Hailey McPherson, Harley McPherson, Hazley McPherson and Elleigh Ann McPherson all of Shiloh; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Bobby Lowman Recreation Center in Waverly Hall, GA, with Rev. Alan Barrett officiating, assisted by Pastor Kevin Baker. Interment will follow in the Waverly Hall Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Waverly Hall United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 9, Waverly Hall, GA 31831.
Online condolences may be offered at coxfh.com.
Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2020