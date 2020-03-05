Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
New Central Baptist Church

John Thomas Canty


1956 - 2020
John Thomas Canty Obituary
John Thomas
Canty
July 26, 1956-
February 27, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. John Thomas Canty, 63, of Phenix City, AL, passed Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon EST, Friday, March 6, 2020 at New Central Baptist Church with Rev. Jeffery Dancey, pastor, and Minister Lindsey R. Thompson, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Canty was born July 26, 1956 in Russell County, AL to the late Charlie Canty and the late Lillie Mae Drain Canty. He was a 1974 graduate of Central High School, Phenix City, AL, served in the United States Army and retired as a roofer.
Survivors include five brothers, James Thompson, Sr. and Jesse Canty of Phenix City, AL, Lindsey Thompson, Sr., Columbus, GA, David Canty, Birmingham, AL and Lee Canty, Atlanta, GA; one brother-in-law; 2 sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2020
