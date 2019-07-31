|
John Thomas
Meeks
January 16, 1960-
July 28, 2019
Phenix City, AL- John Thomas Meeks, 59, of Phenix City, AL passed away at the Columbus Hospice House Sunday, July 28, 2019 surrounded by family.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
John was born January 16, 1960 in Birmingham, AL, son of the late Wiley Meeks and Margot Salzmann Thompson. He was a diesel mechanic by trade as well as a man of many talents to include playing the bass. John was a simple man who loved his family, Auburn football, and fishing.
Next month, the Fishing for Victims of Cancer Bass Fishing Tournament will be held in his memory on West Point Lake. John was a wonderful man and had a heart for people. He was always ready to lend a hand to help his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Linda Meeks, Phenix City, AL; five siblings, Michael Meeks (Donna), Terri Grammer (Mike), all of Columbus, GA; Jo Clark (Michael), Valley, AL; David Meeks (Tracie), Houston, TX; Bobby Meeks, Phenix City, AL; stepdad, John R. Thompson, Columbus, GA; 15 nieces and nephews (who he considered his own children), and 16 great-nieces and nephews. Other extended family and close friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his memory to Columbus Hospice (www.columbushospice.com) or the Cancer Center of America, Newnan, GA.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 31, 2019