John W.

Payne, Sr.

November 19, 1954-

May 1, 2019

Opelika, AL- John W. Payne, Sr., 64, of Opelika, AL, passed away on May 1, 2019, at the Columbus Hospice House.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

John was born on November 19, 1954, in Columbus, GA, the son of William Joseph Payne and Viola Pitman Payne. He worked as a press operator at Charbroil for 40 years and enjoyed country music, fishing and laughing, being known as a jokester.

Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Trudy A. Matthews.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Bond Payne; five children, John W. Payne, Jr. of Columbus, GA, Charles T. Payne of Crawford, AL, Charlott Zucchezzi of Daytona, FL, James Olah and Charles Olah; two sisters, Glenda Payne of Norfolk, VA and Janice Payne of NC; four grandchildren, Kelli McGrath (Shawn), Ashley Payne, Abby Payne and Juju Payne; great grandchild, Andrew McGrath; other extended family member and caring friends.

