|
|
John Wesley
Peeler
07/24/1957-
11/07/2019
Murphy, NC- John Wesley Peeler, age 62 of Murphy, NC passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Germany to Elizabeth Peeler of Columbus, GA and the late William Peeler. John retired from the US Army; he served in Desert Storm. After his retirement in the Army he dedicated his life for different newspapers.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Reba Peeler.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Peeler; four sons, John Peeler, Jr., Shane Perry, Jaiden Peeler and Christian Peeler; three daughters, Rebecca Hampton, Janie Reaves and Jasmine Hampton; two brothers, Glen and Wayne Peeler of Columbus, GA; and six grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Chattanooga National Cemetery (1200 Bailey Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404) with military graveside honors being conducted by the US Army.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
You may send tributes to the Peeler at www.townson-rose.com
Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 13, 2019