John Wesley
Wells, Sr.
March 30, 1948-
February 6, 2020
Seale, AL- John Wesley Wells, Sr. of Seale, AL passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm EST Monday, February 10, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Rev. John E. Bush officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Wells was born March 30, 1948 in Seale, AL, son of the late James Marcus Wells, Jr. and Katie Bush Wells. He was in the United States Army, where he proudly served his country in Vietnam. Mr. Wells spent most of his career in the pulp and paper industry and retired with over 40 years of service. He enjoyed motorcycles but most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Marcus Wells, III; two sisters, Glenda Danielson and Debra Wells.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Peggy Baker Wells; two daughters, Joël Wells Johnston and husband Jimmy of Smiths Station, AL and Carrie Wells Horne and husband Keith of Auburn, AL; one son, John Wesley Wells, II and wife Wendy of Auburn, AL; sisters Brenda Wells Orr and husband Dave of Richmond, VA and Becky Wells Ivey and husband Leo of Phenix City, AL; grandchildren, Allison Horne, Madison Horne, Ansley McCall Wells and Katelyn Johnston; several extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the at donate3.cancer.org or the at kidney.org
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2020