Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Hopewell Baptist Church
13400 Upatoi Lane
Upatoi, GA
John Willis Jr.


1940 - 2019
John Willis Jr. Obituary
John
Willis, Jr.
January 4, 1940-
October 29, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. John Willis, Jr. departed this life on October 29, 2019 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 2:00 pm at Hopewell Baptist Church, 13400 Upatoi Lane, Upatoi, GA with Rev. F.R. Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 1:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Willis was born January 4, 1940 to the late Lula Bell Eelbeck and John Willis, Sr. His family affectionately called him "Big Daddy". Mr. Willie retired from Malone Office Equipment Company after 42 years before owning his janitorial service. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Louise Byrd on August 19, 1962. Mr. Willis leaves to cherish his precious memories three children, Dollicia Willis, Bonita Hires and Darryle Willis; two grandchildren, Johnathan Willis and Erica Hires; a great-grandchild, Chosen Bland; three brothers, Willie George (Lexi) Willis, Eddie (Asierlean) Willis and Earnest (Lisa) Willis; five sisters, Virginia Willis-Simmons, Peggy (Jefferson) Willis-Smith, Annie Willis-Short, Brenda Willis-Cole and Clare Willis; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 5, 2019
