Johnie Lee
Kelly
July 24, 1948-
July 18, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Jonhie Kelly, 71, of Columbus, GA, passed Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday July 25, 2020 at St. Peter A.M.E Church Cemetery Seale, AL with Rev. Michael Miller officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Kelly was born July 24, 1948 in Russell County, AL to the late Samuel Kelly and the late Odell Kelly. He attended Willis Valley High School and worked for Trans Parking Inc. as a parking attendant.
Survivors include one daughter, Leshawne Odell Kelly; on sister, Katherine Yvonne Myers, and a host of other relatives and friends.
