Johnie Lee Kelly
1948 - 2020
Johnie Lee
Kelly
July 24, 1948-
July 18, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mr. Jonhie Kelly, 71, of Columbus, GA, passed Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday July 25, 2020 at St. Peter A.M.E Church Cemetery Seale, AL with Rev. Michael Miller officiating. Visitation will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Kelly was born July 24, 1948 in Russell County, AL to the late Samuel Kelly and the late Odell Kelly. He attended Willis Valley High School and worked for Trans Parking Inc. as a parking attendant.
Survivors include one daughter, Leshawne Odell Kelly; on sister, Katherine Yvonne Myers, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Peter A.M.E Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
