Johnnie
Bell, Jr.
May 23, 1947-
April 1, 2020
Columbus, GA- Master Sergeant Retired Johnnie "J.B." Bell, Jr. of Columbus transitioned home Wednesday at Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. He was 72 years of age.
Master Sergeant Bell was born in Ayden, Pitts County, NC, the son of the late Johnnie, Sr. and Hazel Blount Bell. A United States Army Veteran of 26 years, Master Sergeant Bell retired as the owner and operator of the Carolina Barbecue Stand located at Ft. Benning, GA and J&J Barbecue in Columbus. He obtained a Bachelor degree from Troy State University in Criminal Justice and was a member of the Legionnaires.
He was preceded in death by two siblings, Linwood Bell and Mamie Ruth Wilson.
Survivors include: his beloved wife of 48 years, Mrs. Helen Walton Bell; a son, Daginald Wheeler, Sr. (Vicky); a daughter, Judy Foster; seven grandchildren, Elekist Wheeler, Craikista Kennedy (Keiron), Rafael Stewart (Sharisse), Daginald Wheeler, Jr., Evelyn Tate, Parish Wheeler, Sr., and Zavier Carey; twenty great grandchildren, a brother, Dempsey Bell (Jeanette); loving in laws, Johnny E. Walton (Zollie), Roy Walton (Betty), Eula B. Vaughn, Beatrice Harris, Morella Smith, Linda D. Walton and Carolyn V. White; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Private Burial will be held for Master Sergeant Bell. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2020