|
|
Johnnie
Bridges
February 2, 1925-
May 13, 2019
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Mr. Johnnie "Pop" Bridges, 94, of Ft. Mitchell, AL passed Monday, May 13, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, Seale, AL with Rev. Lawrence Stephens, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in McCoy Cemetery, Seale, AL. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Bridges was born February 2, 1925 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late Peter and Annie Chambers-Bridges. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Seale, AL.
Survivors include his devoted great niece, Sharon McCoy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins including a special cousin, Jackie Miller and other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 17, 2019