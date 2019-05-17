Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Seale, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Bridges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Bridges


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnnie Bridges Obituary
Johnnie
Bridges
February 2, 1925-
May 13, 2019
Ft. Mitchell, AL- Mr. Johnnie "Pop" Bridges, 94, of Ft. Mitchell, AL passed Monday, May 13, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, Seale, AL with Rev. Lawrence Stephens, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in McCoy Cemetery, Seale, AL. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019 from 1 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Bridges was born February 2, 1925 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late Peter and Annie Chambers-Bridges. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Seale, AL.
Survivors include his devoted great niece, Sharon McCoy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins including a special cousin, Jackie Miller and other loving relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now