Johnnie C. Thomas
1951 - 2020
Johnnie C.
Thomas
October 12, 1951-
July 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Johnnie Curtis Thomas, 68, of Columbus, GA, passed Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A graveside service will be today, Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. EST at Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. Isaac Hudson, officiating according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc..
Mr. Thomas was born October 12, 1951 in Russell County, AL to the late Johnnie B. Thomas and the late Winnie Denard Thomas. He was educated in the Phenix City School System, worked for West Central Georgia Regional Hospital and in construction.
Survivors include two children, Adrienne Thomas, Chesterville, VA and Tiffany Thomas, Columbus, GA; special friend, Debra Glover, Columbus, GA; four grandchildren, Jestina Thomas, Deondre Thomas and Deonte Thomas all of Chesterville, VA and Kali Thomas, Columbus, GA; two sisters, Deloris Booth, Phenix City, AL and Johnnie Hicks, Atlanta, GA; one brother, David Thomas, Phenix City, Al and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Green Acres Cemetery
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
