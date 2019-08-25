Home

SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Tabor Baptist Church
Johnnie Lee Biddles Obituary
Johnnie Lee
Biddles
February 19, 1924-
August 20, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Johnnie Lee Biddles, 95, of Columbus, Georgia passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be 12 Noon, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Jelks, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 12 Noon until 3 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Biddles was born February 19, 1924 in Guerryton, Alabama, daughter of the late Johnnie Stewart and Hannah Turpin Stewart. Mrs. Biddles was a member of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.
Survivors include: two sons, Henry (Juanita) Stewart and Willie Stewart; six daughters, Patricia (Willie) Butler, Earline Stewart, Erma Stewart, Brenda (James) Moore, Ruthie Brown and Mary Gamble; a cousin, Pearl King, a sister-in-law, Ethel Stewart; seventeen grandchildren, thirteen great- grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019
