Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnnie Hollis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnnie Lee Hollis Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnnie Lee Hollis Jr. Obituary
Johnnie Lee
Hollis, Jr.
January 3, 1955-
February 7, 2020
Phenix City,, AL - Mr. Johnnie L. Hollis, Jr., 65, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, February 7, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon EST, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Bishop, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hollis was born January 3, 1955 in Phenix City, AL to the late Johnnie Lee Hollis, Sr. and the late Willie Lee Hollis. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL, served in the United States Army and was a textile mill employee.
Survivors include two sons, Anthony James (Arqueetshica), Phenix City, AL and Antonio James, Auburn, AL; two daughters, Tiffany English, Phenix City, AL and Pristina Hollis, Norcross, GA; two brothers, Robert Hollis (Amanda), Atlanta, GA and Jerome Hollis, Auburn, AL; one grandson, Anthony James and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -