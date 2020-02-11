|
|
Johnnie Lee
Hollis, Jr.
January 3, 1955-
February 7, 2020
Phenix City,, AL - Mr. Johnnie L. Hollis, Jr., 65, of Phenix City, AL passed Friday, February 7, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon EST, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Curtis Bishop, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hollis was born January 3, 1955 in Phenix City, AL to the late Johnnie Lee Hollis, Sr. and the late Willie Lee Hollis. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL, served in the United States Army and was a textile mill employee.
Survivors include two sons, Anthony James (Arqueetshica), Phenix City, AL and Antonio James, Auburn, AL; two daughters, Tiffany English, Phenix City, AL and Pristina Hollis, Norcross, GA; two brothers, Robert Hollis (Amanda), Atlanta, GA and Jerome Hollis, Auburn, AL; one grandson, Anthony James and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 11, 2020