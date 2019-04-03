Johnnie Lee

St. John

August 6, 1932-

March 30, 2019

Midland, GA- Johnnie "Doris" St John, née Lee, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 30 at the age of 86 in her Midland, Georgia home, surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on the evening of Thursday, April 4 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary 4071 Macon Rd in Columbus. Mrs. St. John, affectionately known as Doris, was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. Father Emanuel Vasconcelos will officiate a rosary and mass on Friday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. with a private burial at Park Hill Cemetery.

Doris was born in Headland, Alabama, the oldest of six children to John Thomas and Annie Leta Lee, née Spann. The family moved in 1948 to Phenix City, where Doris attended Jordan High School and worked at the Lee Drugstore in downtown Columbus. While working at Lee's, Doris met her late husband, Louis Ortiz. They fell in love, married at the Ft Benning Main Post Chapel in August 1951 and left Columbus to see the world. Adding six children along the way, their travels took them from small towns and bases in Kentucky, North Carolina, and California to international living in Okinawa (Japan), Quito (Ecuador), and the Panama Canal Zone. Retiring back home to Columbus, Louis and Doris were together until his passing in 1979. Upon her return to Columbus, Doris went to work as a Southern Bell operator to help support the family. She was quickly recognized for her drive and leadership and rose through Southern Bell and later AT&T to become one of the company's key logistics and facilities managers – with positions throughout the southeast. After 22 years with AT&T, Doris again returned to Columbus to enjoy retirement with her family.

Doris married her second husband, Richard St. John of Worthington, Minnesota in March 1998. Together for 21 years, they shared a love for driving fast, travel and adventure across the United States, Japan, and Korea. She had a keen appreciation for the arts and enjoyed attending theater and dance. She delighted in reading and sharing her books as well as visiting with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved first husband, Louis; her loving second husband, Richard; her brother, Joseph Daniel Lee; her daughter, Carmencita Bruce; her grandson, David Ashley Bruce; and great grandsons Hayden Ward and Donavan Gentry. Doris leaves her wonderful life's memories to be shared with her sisters Helen Hobbs and Linda Grimes; her brothers Bill and Thomas Lee; her loving children Elia (James) Moran, Ivy (Thomas) Sparks, Lori (Roger) Conner, Lou (Chelsea) Ortiz, Dee Ortiz and Thomas Bruce ; 21 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was so proud of them all!

The family would like to thank Hospice of Columbus for all the loving care given to our mother over the past few months. A special thanks as well to our Certified Nursing Assistants Latrice and Star for their diligent care – above and beyond! Latrice was able to put a smile on her face with her last taste of ice cream, our family will always deeply appreciate the care they provided.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the at donate3.cancer.org or the John B Amos Cancer Center www.donate/piedmont.org. Please also visit the online guest registry at registry www.shcolumbus.com to share your fond memories.