Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnnie Mack King


1942 - 2019
Johnnie Mack King Obituary
Johnnie Mack
King
May 4, 1942-
June 27, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- Mr. Johnnie Mack King, 77, of Phenix City, Alabama, passed away Thursday evening at his home.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home beginning at 1:00 PM est with Rev. Steven Ward officiating.
Johnnie was born May 4, 1942 in Inverness, Alabama to the late Johnnie McNair King and the late Voncile Coston King. He retired as a truck driver with over 53 years of devoted service traveling the continental United Sates and Alaska. A member of Bethany Baptist Church, fan of Alabama football, and the Atlanta Braves, he was known to have purchased many cars throughout his lifetime, enjoyed watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right, and Let's Make a Deal, and watching his grandkids play sports. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, JoAnn Abney King, and a granddaughter, Madison King.
Surviving are his wife, Serena Dawn King, a daughter, Lisa McBride and husband Ernest, 4 sons, Joey King and wife Vangie, Michael King and wife Jenny, Chris King and wife Stephanie, and Jason King. 7 grandchildren, Kaleigh, Hunter, Lauren, Andrew, Jonathan, Josh, and Savannah. 2 brothers, Billy King and Stanley King.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Columbus Hopsice or .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 1, 2019
