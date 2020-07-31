1/1
Johnnie Mae Hall
1941 - 2020
Johnnie Mae
Hall
May 10, 1941-
July 24, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Johnnie Mae Hall, 79, of Columbus, GA died Monday, July 24, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Graveside services will be held 3 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Preston City Cemetery according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue, John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Johnnie Mae Hall was born in Guerryton Community, AL on May 10, 1941 to the late Tommie Lee and Mary Anna Battle. God called her home on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Johnson and Lizzie Banks and one brother, Robert Lee. She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted husband of 53 years, Curtis Hall, Sr. who passed away three days later; one loving, caring and devoted son, Curtis Hall Jr. of Odenton, MD; three loving and caring daughters, Lashawn and Lashanda Hall of Columbus, GA and Tracey Ramey of Jacksonville, FL; one aunt, Queen Frazier of Birmingham, AL; one loving special niece, Kathy McCoy of Navarre, FL and two sister-in-laws, Mattie Francis Williams of Preston, GA and Annie Hall of Atlanta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
AUG
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Preston City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 27, 2020
Dear Auntie.....I love you so much I dont know what to say you were all I had left of Mary to love and carry on. My boys Sean and Shedrick are forever indebted to your love and care and they will always have that memory and love for you when they were little. I'm so hurt I can not believe you are gone. I just can't. TWINS, BROTHER, AND CURTIS YOU ARE IN MY PRAYERS AND HAVE MY DEEPEST AND DEAREST CONDOLENCES. ❤❤❤

CAROLYN, SEAN AND SHEDRICK JR.
Carolyn Johnson
Family
