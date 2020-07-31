Johnnie MaeHallMay 10, 1941-July 24, 2020Columbus, GA- Mrs. Johnnie Mae Hall, 79, of Columbus, GA died Monday, July 24, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Graveside services will be held 3 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Preston City Cemetery according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue, John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the funeral home.Mrs. Johnnie Mae Hall was born in Guerryton Community, AL on May 10, 1941 to the late Tommie Lee and Mary Anna Battle. God called her home on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Johnson and Lizzie Banks and one brother, Robert Lee. She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted husband of 53 years, Curtis Hall, Sr. who passed away three days later; one loving, caring and devoted son, Curtis Hall Jr. of Odenton, MD; three loving and caring daughters, Lashawn and Lashanda Hall of Columbus, GA and Tracey Ramey of Jacksonville, FL; one aunt, Queen Frazier of Birmingham, AL; one loving special niece, Kathy McCoy of Navarre, FL and two sister-in-laws, Mattie Francis Williams of Preston, GA and Annie Hall of Atlanta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.