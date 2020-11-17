Johnnie Mae Harris
June 22, 1942 - November 10, 2020
Columbus, Georgia - Mrs. Johnnie Mae Harris, 78, of Columbus, GA passed Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Peter A.M.E. Church Old Cemetery, Seale, AL with Rev. Michael Miller, officiating. Visitation is Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Harris was born June 22,1942 in Russell County, AL to the late John Daniels and the late Lee Odis Luke. She was a member of St. Peter A.M.E. Church, retired as a CNA and graduated from Russell County Training School. Survivors include husband, Robert J. Harris, Sr.; sons, Robert, John, Ernest and Chris; sister, Mildred Barr; brother, Willie Brundidge; a host grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guest registry.