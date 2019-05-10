Home

Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:30 PM
Good Hope MBC
Johnnie Mae McCory Obituary
Johnnie Mae
McCory
August 27, 1951-
May 6, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Mrs. Johnnie Mae McCory, 67, of Smiths Station, AL passed Monday, May 6, 2019 in Smiths Station, AL.
Funeral service will be 3:30 p.m. EST, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Dr. Charles E. Kelley, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Charnel Garden of Rest. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. McCory was born August 27, 1951 in Roanoke, AL to the late John Wesley and the late Melvinnie Ware Johnson. She was a member of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Usher's Ministry and formerly worked at the Smiths Station Senior Center.
Survivors include her husband, Curtis McCory; two daughters, Chinetta Peabody and Gwendolyn (Jammie) Davis; one sister, Debbie Johnson (Reginald McClendon); two brothers, Tracy Johnson and Kenneth Johnson; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2019
