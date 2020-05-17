Johnnie Mae Minger
Brooks
May 28, 1928-
May 14, 2020Columbus
Columbus, Georgia- Johnnie Mae Minger Brooks, 92 Columbus died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Piedmont Healthcare. Graveside Services will be held 3 PM Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, with Rev. Emmitt Aniton officiating according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., John L. Sconiers Sr. Way, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 3-5 PM Monday, May 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Johnnie was born March 28, 1928 to John and Willow Jakes Williams in Phenix City, AL. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL. In 1970 she moved her church membership to Friendship Baptist Church in Columbus, Georgia She was employed with Fieldcrest Manufactory and retired after after 25 years of service. And the widow of Tommie Brooks and William Minger, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memories , sons, William Minger, Jr. (Linda), Ronnie Brooks (Kerstin), daughters, Debra Smith (Andrew), and Diana Brooks all of Columbus, Ga, eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, one son -in law, Louis Sylvester of Augusta, GA.
Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com
