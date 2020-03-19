|
|
Johnnie Mae
Williams
October 29, 1925 -
March 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Johnnie Mae Williams, 94, of Columbus, GA, passed Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon EST, Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. John A.M.E. Church, Ft. Mitchell, AL with Rev. Dr. Rodney D. Smith, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Johnnie M. Williams "Snook" was born on October 29, 1925 in Ft. Mitchell, AL to the late Arthur Abron and Julia Abron. She was a Deaconess St. John A.M.E. Church and worked for W.C. Bradley Company.
Survivors include one daughter, Elizabeth Williams; two grandchildren, Richard B. Harris and Nicole E. Harris; two great grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Crawford, Annie Ruth Davis and Earnestine Ezekiel (James); one brother, Robert Abron and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2020