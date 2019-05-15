Johnnie W.

Fortson

July 20, 1934-

May 9, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mr. Johnnie W. Fortson, 84, of Columbus passed on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral service for Mr. Fortson will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Hopewell Baptist Church, Rev. F. R. Smith, pastor officiating. Interment will be held in Dogwood Cemetery, GA 208, Cataula, GA according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.

Mr. Johnnie W. Fortson was born July 20, 1934 in Harris County, GA, to the late Mrs. Emma Fortson Clark and Mr. Elijah Williams. He united with Hopewell Baptist Church at an early age and was retired as a tile setter/ sub- contractor with Bruce Tile Company.

Johnnie's memory will be forever cherished by his devoted wife, Dora Foster Fortson, Columbus; a devoted son, Lamar Fortson, Lizella, GA; four sisters: Bessie Anthony, Pontiac, MI, Dorothy Brown (Lloyd), Christine Weaver, and Laura Jackson (Arnold), Cataula, GA; three brothers: Curtis Williams (Alene), Cataula, GA, James Williams (Vikki), Fayetteville, GA and Robert Williams (Beverly), Tyrone, GA; one aunt, Fannie Kate Shelling, Atlanta, GA; grandchildren: Michael Watts (Latoya), Yokosuka, Japan, and Ariel, Erin and Victor Fortson, Lizella GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary