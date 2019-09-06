|
|
Johnnie
Wiggins
January 5, 1942-
September 1, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Johnnie Wiggins, affectionately known as "Junior", 77, of Phenix City, AL passed Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon EST, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Steven Garett, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Wiggins was born January 5, 1942 to the late Johnnie Sellers and the late Elease Wiggins. He was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church and retired from the Columbus Housing Authority.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Wiggins; one son, Donnie Ray Sellers; two brothers, James Wiggins (Beverly) and Eugene Kelly; four sisters, Catharn Sparks (Walter), Lizzie Todd (Clarence), Dorothy Nobles and Linda Biggers; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 6, 2019