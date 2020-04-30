|
Johnnie Windell
Butts
June 20, 1937-
April 27, 2020
Panama City, FL.- Mr. Johnnie Windell Butts, 82, passed away at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital (Bay Medical Center) in Panama City, Florida on Monday, April 27, 2020.
Tent-side services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, May 01, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus with Rev. Curt Mize officiating. A private interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery.
Mr. Butts was born on June 20, 1937, on a Sunday morning at Bush Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. He always said that his mother heard the church bells ringing while he was being born. Johnnie graduated from Smiths Station High School in 1957. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1961 where he served for two years. He was proud to be a veteran of the US Army. Johnnie obtained a degree from trade school in Opelika, Alabama, where he was trained as a machinist. Among other places, he worked for Michelin Tire Company in Opelika, Alabama from which he retired after 32 years. In his later years, Johnnie was never happier when he was cooking for and spending time with his wife and their children and grandchildren. After Hurricane Michael in 2018, Johnnie and Rachel spent their time between Panama City and Opelika, Alabama.
Mr. Butts is predeceased by his parents Cora Lee Jordan and Louie Butts: 3 brothers, Louie Frank Butts, Joe Edwin Butts, and Tullis Winfred Butts, and 2 sisters, Ethel Butts Hendry, and Helen Butts Dennis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Rachel Neaves Butts; 2 daughters, Joni Butts Slaughter and Jody Lynn Butts Sellers; 1 son, Michael Neaves Butts; 7 grandchildren, Virginia Lane Vann (Drew), Jana Lawrence BeBeau (Jerry), Toni Butts, Tina Sandoval (John), Renea Butts Donnan (Alex), Jacob Aron Cauthen (Taz), and Andrew Scott Sellers; 11 greatgrandchildren, David, Benjamin, and Samuel Sandoval, John Michael and Joelle Allen, Braiden Donnan, JeremiahBebeau, Luci and Silas Vann, Jailyn Bull, and Billy Wayne Rhodes.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2020