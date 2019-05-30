|
Johnnie
Wright
July 17, 1948-
May 22, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Johnnie Wright, 70, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 AM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Milton Wright will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 1 PM until 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Wright was born July 17, 1948 in Columbus, GA. He was the son of the late Blanton Wright and Annie Mae Fitzpatrick. He retired from the Columbus Consolidated Government serving more than 26 years.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Wright; a brother, Clarence Wright; a sister, Rilla Wright, and other relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 30, 2019