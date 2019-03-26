Home

Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Johnny Chambers Obituary
Johnny
Chambers
July 18,1948-
March 20, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Johnny Chambers, 70, of Phenix City, AL died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Taylor Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL from 3-6 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Johnny Chambers was born July 18, 1948 in California to Mrs. Katherine Johnson and the late Eddie Chambers.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, wife, Beverly Chambers; five kids, Johnniece Chambers, Delisha Chambers, Donald Chambers, Little Fats and Isaiah Chambers; four brothers, Eddie Chambers, Jack Chambers, Ronnie Chambers and Dwight Chambers; six grandchildren; a devoted girlfriend, Linda Lewis; special friend, Ray and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Please vist www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019
