Johnny Gee Jr.
1953 - 2020
Johnny
Gee, Jr.
February 20, 1953-
June 2, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Johnny Lee Gee, Jr., 67, of Columbus, GA, passed Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 with Pastor Javon Jackson, officiating. Public visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Gee was born February 20, 1953 in Quincy, FL to the late Bernice Lashley Gee and the late Johnny Lee Gee, Sr. He graduated from James A. Shanks High School, served in the US Army and Army Reserves, received his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Columbus College and worked for Pendleton Security, Consolidated (L&S) Services, Cassie's Bookkeeping and Mr. T's Furniture Outlet.
Survivors include his wife, Earline Thomas Gee; three children, Kristi Gee, Demetrice Gee and Kaleena Gee; three grandchildren, Taylor, Kaleil and Alannah; three siblings, Beverly Smith (Eddie), Carolyn Gee, and Alicia Donald (Van); one sister-in-law, Annie Nance (Melvin); mother-in-law, Annette R. Thomas; his Godparents, Bernice and Edwin Black; cousin, Robert Ivey; devoted friend, George Morgan; nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
