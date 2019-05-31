|
Johnny J.
Hawkins
November 20, 2019-
May 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Johnny J. Hawkins, 25, of Columbus, GA passed, Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bishop A.L. Dowdell officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery, Auburn, AL. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hawkins was born November 20, 1993 to Yashica Hawkins Anderson and Johnny Lee Hunter. He attended Spencer High School and later became a construction worker.
Survivors include his mother, Yashica Hawkins Anderson (John), Columbus, GA; his father Johnny Lee Hunter (Grace), Opelika, AL; one sister, Shantale Hawkins, Columbus, GA; three brothers, Jamarius Hawkins, Jontavious Hawkins, and JaDarius Anderson all of Columbus, GA; one step-sister, Lakeshia Floyd; two step-brothers, Quay Floyd and Terrance Floyd; maternal grandparents, Sarah Watkins, Columbus, GA and Donald Hawkins, Syracuse, NY; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please vist www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2019