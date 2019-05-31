Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny J. Hawkins


1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnny J. Hawkins Obituary
Johnny J.
Hawkins
November 20, 2019-
May 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Johnny J. Hawkins, 25, of Columbus, GA passed, Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Bishop A.L. Dowdell officiating. Interment will follow in West View Cemetery, Auburn, AL. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Hawkins was born November 20, 1993 to Yashica Hawkins Anderson and Johnny Lee Hunter. He attended Spencer High School and later became a construction worker.
Survivors include his mother, Yashica Hawkins Anderson (John), Columbus, GA; his father Johnny Lee Hunter (Grace), Opelika, AL; one sister, Shantale Hawkins, Columbus, GA; three brothers, Jamarius Hawkins, Jontavious Hawkins, and JaDarius Anderson all of Columbus, GA; one step-sister, Lakeshia Floyd; two step-brothers, Quay Floyd and Terrance Floyd; maternal grandparents, Sarah Watkins, Columbus, GA and Donald Hawkins, Syracuse, NY; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please vist www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now