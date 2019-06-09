Home

McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA
Resources
Johnny Key
Tate
November 27, 1959-
Saturday, June 1, 2019
Brookneal, VA- Johnny Key Tate, 59, of Brookneal, VA died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907 with Mr. James H. Park officiating. A private interment will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Tate was born November 27, 1959 in Columbus, GA son of the late Marvin Z. Tate and Vonnie Wood Tate. He worked as a Mechanic and was a big brother to all of his nieces and nephews. Family was very important to him and was a Christian.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Tate and Jerry Tate and sisters, Cheryl Studstill and Carol Tate.
Survivors include his siblings, Grace Rhodes of Columbus, GA, Gerldene Ellington of Tallahassee, FL, Billy Tate (Betty) of Phenix City, AL, Kenneth Tate of Columbus, GA, Sonja Kellum (Ernest) of Gordon, GA and Michael Tate (Louise) of Box Springs, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted but those so desiring may make memorial contributions to PAWS Humane 4900 Milgen Rd. Columbus, GA 31909.
Those who wish may sign the on-line guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 9, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
